Tirukkoyilur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

76. Tirukkoyilur (तिरुक्कॉयिलुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tirukkoyilur is part of 13. Viluppuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.08%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,313 eligible electors, of which 1,27,766 were male, 1,26,511 female and 36 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tirukkoyilur in 2021 is 990.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,39,087 eligible electors, of which 1,21,019 were male, 1,18,034 female and 34 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,585 eligible electors, of which 1,01,519 were male, 96,066 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tirukkoyilur in 2016 was 908. In 2011, there were 1,164.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ponmudy K of DMK won in this seat by defeating Gothandaraman G of AIADMK by a margin of 41,057 votes which was 21.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 49.8% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Venkatesan.L of DMDK won in this seat defeating Thangam. M of DMK by a margin of 8,791 votes which was 5.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 49.18% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 76. Tirukkoyilur Assembly segment of Viluppuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Viluppuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tirukkoyilur are: Vat Kalivaradhan (BJP), Siva Panjavarnam (BSP), K Ponmudy (DMK), L Venkatesan (DMDK), Sankar S (VTVTK), Senthilkumar M (IJK), Murugan S (NTK), Rajini Vr (NDMK), Kathiravan K (IND), Prakash A (IND), Magesh M (IND), Mathivanan S (IND), Vignesh M (IND), Jayavindan G (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.27%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.83%, while it was 80.54% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 76. Tirukkoyilur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 285. In 2011 there were 231 polling stations.

EXTENT:

76. Tirukkoyilur constituency comprises of the following areas of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu: Tirukkoyilur Taluk (Part) T. Athipakkam, Kodukkapattu, Velakulam, Vasanthkrishnapuram, Adhichanur, Veerapandi, Puzhikal, Kallandal, Arunapuram, Oddampattu, Thandarai, Adukkam, Thruinjikadu RF, Veerangapuram, Kandachipuram, Melvazhai, Kilvazhai, Othiyathur, Oduvankuppam, Sithathur, Sengamedu, Madavilagam, Pudupalaiyam, Vedalam, Appanandal, Pulrampattu, Thirumalaipattu, Vellamputhur, Arasankuppam, Nayanur, Kottamarudur, Alur Kolapakkam, Sadaikatti, Nedungampattu, Kolundriampattu, Sorayapattu, Kottagam, Kalumalam, Vizhandai, Agastiyarmoolai, Kuladeepamangalam, Kudamurutti, Manampoondi, Devanur, Vadagaraithayanur, Kollur, Andili, Nerkunam, Emapper, Arumalai, Melakondur, V.Puthur, Kadaganur, Kingilivadai, V.Chithamur, Thanikelampattu, Alambadi, Sathiyakandanur, Kasbakaranai, Perichanur, Sitheripattu, Sennakunam, A. Gudalur, Ayandur, Kodungal, Mugaiyur, Paranur, Keelakondur, Athandamarudur, Vadakkunemili, Aviyur, Deviagaram, Kolapakkam (Aviyur), Mudalur, Vadamarudur, Sithalingamadam, C. Meyyur, Veerashozhapuram, Arcadu, Arulavadi, Kongarayanur, Paiyur, Andarayanur, T.Pudupalayam, Veeranampattu, Kodiyur, T. Kunnathur, Elrampattu, Kattupaiyur, Vadamalaiyanur, Villivalam, Arungurukkai, T. Konalavadi, Pennaivalam, Akkanur, Pavandur, Panapakkam, Elandurai, Manakkuppam, T.Edaiyur, Chinnasevlai, T. Mazhavarayanur, Siruvanur, Sirumadurai, Marangiyur, Enathimangalam, Eralur, Valaiyampattu, Melamangalam, Semmar, T. Sathanur, Emappur, Malaiyampattu and Thaduthatkondur villages. Arakandanallur (TP), Tirukkoyilur (TP) and Thiruvennainallur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Villupuram.

The total area covered by Tirukkoyilur is 476 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tirukkoyilur is: 11°57’22.3"N 79°16’35.4"E.

