Tirunelveli Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

224. Tirunelveli (तिरुनेलवेली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tirunelveli is part of 38. Tirunelveli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,92,008 eligible electors, of which 1,42,677 were male, 1,49,274 female and 57 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tirunelveli in 2021 is 1046.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,68,968 eligible electors, of which 1,32,369 were male, 1,36,579 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,140 eligible electors, of which 1,02,979 were male, 1,02,161 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tirunelveli in 2016 was 186. In 2011, there were 148.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Lakshmanan A.L.S. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Nainar Nagenthran of AIADMK by a margin of 601 votes which was 0.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 43.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nainar Nageneralthran of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Lakshmanan.A.L.S of DMK by a margin of 38,491 votes which was 24.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.81% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 224. Tirunelveli Assembly segment of Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 17 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tirunelveli are: Kalanithy (BSP), Nainar Nagenthran (BJP), Lakshmanan A L S (DMK), Sathya,B (NTK), Sundarraj M (CPIMLL), Mahesh Kannan,A P (AMMK), Esakkimuthu,P (IND), Sankarasubramanian,M (IND), Sankar Alias Sankaranarayanan (IND), Sivakumar,M (IND), Murugan,R (IND), Murugan,V (IND), Raghavan,C M (IND), Srithar Rajan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 66.91%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.5%, while it was 76.69% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 224. Tirunelveli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 306. In 2011 there were 262 polling stations.

EXTENT:

224. Tirunelveli constituency comprises of the following areas of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu: Tirunelveli Taluk (Part) Ukkirankottai, Vagaikulam, Alagiapandiapuram, Kattarankulam, Shelianallur, Pirancheri, Chittar Chatram, Gangaikondan, Pillaiyarkulam, Kanarpatti, Ettankulam, Kalakudi, Kurichikulam, Therkupatti, Manur, Pallikkottai, Thalaiyuthu, Thenkalam, Nanchankulam, Mavadi, Madhavakurichi, Uganthanpatti, Pudur, Karuvanallur, Seethaparpanallur, Vallavankottai, Thulukkarpatti, Sethurayanpudur, Palamadai, Alangaraperi, Pathinalamperi, Kuppakurichi, Kattalai Udayaneri, Kattampuli, Udayaneri, Kalkurichi, Rajavallipuram, Veppankulam, Ramayanpatti, Abishekapatti, Sirukkankurichi, Vettuvankulam, Velarkulam, Sivaniyarkulam, Tulukkarkulam, Thiruppani Karisalkulam, Thuvarasi, Vaduganpatti, Sankan Thiradu, Melakkallur, Kodaganallur, Palavoor, Kondanagaram, Suthamalli, Karungadu, Narasinganallur, Pettai and Thenpathu villages. Sankarnagar (TP) and Naranammalpuram (TP). Tirunelveli (M.Corp.)Ward No.1 to 4 and 40 to 55.. It shares an inter-state border with Tirunelveli.

The total area covered by Tirunelveli is 578 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tirunelveli is: 8°49’12.4"N 77°40’27.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Tirunelveli results.

