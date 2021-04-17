politics

Tirupati Bypolls Conclude with Nearly 64% Turnout amid High Drama Over Rigging Allegations by Oppn

Representative image.

Taking serious note of it, the Election Commission directed the collectors of Chittoor and SPS Nellore districts to crack down on the bogus voters and ensure fair poll.

Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of between 60-64% in the bypoll elections held on Saturday. The polling was marked by high drama after opposition Telugu Desam Party, BJP and Congress demanded that the bypoll be cancelled forthwith, alleging that the ruling YSR Congress instigated bogus voting on a large scale, particularly in the temple town Tirupati.

Counting of votes would be taken up on May 2.

State Director General of Police D G Sawang, however, claimed in a statement that the polling process was continuing in a “peaceful atmosphere" and everybody was exercising their franchise “fearlessly". Tirupati went to the bypoll due to the death of sitting YSRC MLA Balli Durga Prasad Rao last September.

Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu accused the Jagan Reddy government of rigging elections and carrying out attacks on some booths. He accused minister Peddi reddy Ramchandra Reddy of rigging by using his henchmen.

Naidu wrote to EC demanding re-conducting of the polls in Tirupati and to deploy central forces to ensure free and fair elections.

first published:April 17, 2021, 22:54 IST