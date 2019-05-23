English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tirupati Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Balli Durga Prasad Rao of YSRCP leads at 10:44AM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tirupati (తిరుపతి) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
167. Tirupati is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Chittoor district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,70,762 voters of which 1,34,692 are male and 1,36,022 are female and 48 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Tirupati, recorded a voter turnout of 66.05%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 59.47% and in 2009, 51.64% of Tirupati's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, M Venkataramana of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 41,539 votes which was 24.08% of the total votes polled. M Venkataramana polled a total of 1,72,525 (44.12%) votes.
PRAP's Konidala Chiranjeevi won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15930 (12.48%) votes. Konidala Chiranjeevi polled 1,27,627 which was 44.12% of the total votes polled.
Tirupati went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: तिरुपति (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and తిరుపతి (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Tirupati Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JP(D)
--
--
Kesari Swapna
TDP
--
--
M. Suguna
YSRCP
--
--
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
JSP
--
--
Chadalawada Krishnamurthy
JHDP
--
--
T. Narasimha Rao
IND
--
--
Ananda Harikrishna
VCK
--
--
Minchala Venkata Rathnamma
BJP
--
--
Bhavani Sankar Vallamchetty
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
R.Krishna Chaitanya
IND
--
--
Katari Kesavulu Chetty
IND
--
--
E. Chennakesavulu
IND
--
--
Dr.Bodagala Venkata Raja Rao
IND
--
--
P. Sai Prasanna Kumar
IND
--
--
K. Vijay Kiran
INC
--
--
K.Pramila
