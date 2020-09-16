Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Dies of Covid-19 in Chennai; PM Modi, Andhra CM Express Grief

Lok Sabha MP from Tirupati, Balli Durga Prasad, died on Wednesday due to Covid-19. The YSRCP leader, who was 64-year-old, was undergoing treatment for coronvairus at a private hospital in Chennai.

According to his family, he passed away at 4pm today after battling with the novel coronavirus.

Born in Nellore district, Durga Prasad entered into politics at the age of 26 with the encouragement of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao.

He was elected as an MLA from Gudur constituency of Nellore district for four times in 1985, 1994, 1999, 2009 assembly elections and elected as an MP from YSRCP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He also served as a minister in the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's government between 1996-98.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Durga Prasad and tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP, Balli Durga Prasad Rao Garu. He was an experienced leader, who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also expressed saddness over the death of Durga Prasad. The Chief Minister spoke to his son over phone and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakarreddy along with several leaders have mourned the death of Durga Prasad.