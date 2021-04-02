Tirupattur Candidate List: Key Contests in Tirupattur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Tirupattur Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tirupattur seat is part of the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Nallathambi. A of DMK won from this seat beating Kumar.T.T of ADMK by a margin of 7,647 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.G.Ramesh of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating S.Rajendran of DMK by a margin of 21,792 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tiruvannamalai Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Tirupattur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tirupattur (Vellore) constituency are: T. K. Raja of PMK, A. Nallathambi of DMK, A. Gnanasekhar of AMMK, Rafiq Ahmed of TMJK, Sumathi of NTK