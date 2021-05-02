Tirupattur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

50. Tirupattur (तिरुपत्तूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tirupattur is part of 11. Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,38,544 eligible electors, of which 1,18,623 were male, 1,19,905 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tirupattur in 2021 is 1011.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,24,938 eligible electors, of which 1,12,357 were male, 1,12,569 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,888 eligible electors, of which 91,770 were male, 90,118 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tirupattur in 2016 was 189. In 2011, there were 453.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Nallathambi. A of DMK won in this seat by defeating Kumar.T.T of AIADMK by a margin of 7,647 votes which was 4.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 45.43% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.G.Ramesh of AIADMK won in this seat defeating S.Rajendran of DMK by a margin of 21,792 votes which was 14.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.31% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 50. Tirupattur Assembly segment of Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tirupattur are: A Nallathambi (DMK), S Kalashthri (AIUUK), S Sathiyamoorthy (MNK), M Sumathi (NTK), A Gnanasekar (AMMK), T K Raja (PMK), I Roselin Jeeva (SMNK), A Jeyamma (AMPK), R Arockia Joe Prabu (IND), I Govindaraji (IND), M Nallasivam (IND), R Palani (IND), Manithan (IND), G Raja (IND), B Vijayakumar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.97%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.13%, while it was 82.43% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 50. Tirupattur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 200 polling stations.

EXTENT:

50. Tirupattur constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Tiruppattur Taluk (Part) Thathavalli, Madapalli, Tirupattur, Gummidigampatti, Badanavadi, Nariyaneri, Elakkinayakkanpatti, Kasinaickenpatti, Pallipattu, Adiyur, Rachamangalam, Venkatapuram, Konerikuppam, Kadirampatti, Kudappattu, Pungampattunadu, Inner Javudu R.F, Pudurnadu, Mambakkam R.F, Bommikuppam, Mottur, Matrapalli, Odayamuthur, Koratti, Elavampatti, Molagarampatti, Kunichi, Chinnakannalapatti, Periyakannalapatti, Errampatti, Avalnaickenpatti, Krishnapuram, Sundarampalli, Pudupatti, Natham, Karungalipatti, Naravindampatti, Chokkananpatti, Ganganayakanpatti, Kakangarai, Sevvathur, Chinnarampatti, Perampattu, Vishamangalam, Kurumberi, Simmanapudur, Nellivasalnadu, Govindapuram R.F, Singarapet R.F and Singarapet Extension R.F. villages. Tirupathur (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Tirupattur is 593 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tirupattur is: 12°25’06.2"N 78°37’59.9"E.

