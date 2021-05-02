Tiruppattur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

185. Tiruppattur (तिरुपत्तुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tiruppattur is part of 31. Sivaganga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.46%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,91,677 eligible electors, of which 1,42,800 were male, 1,48,865 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tiruppattur in 2021 is 1042.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,68,126 eligible electors, of which 1,32,851 were male, 1,35,272 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,453 eligible electors, of which 1,07,855 were male, 1,10,598 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tiruppattur in 2016 was 148. In 2011, there were 140.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Periakaruppan Kr of DMK won in this seat by defeating Asokan Kr of AIADMK by a margin of 42,004 votes which was 21.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 55.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Periyakaruppan.Kr of DMK won in this seat defeating Raja Kannappan.Rs of AIADMK by a margin of 1,584 votes which was 0.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 48.25% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 185. Tiruppattur Assembly segment of Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 19 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tiruppattur are: Marudhu Alaguraj (AIADMK), Kr Periyakaruppan (DMK), A Amalan Savarimuthu (IJK), K K Umadhevan (AMMK), Kottaikumar (NTK), M Saraswathi (PT), S Murugan (AMPK), K Veerapandian (MIPA), G Abdul Kishore Babu (IND), Anandhan K (IND), C Kannan (IND), A Karthika (IND), P Selvaraj (IND), C Paramasivam (IND), Palaniappan (IND), A Parthasarathy (IND), Periyasamy (IND), A Mallika (IND), M Mohamed Rabeek (IND), Muthulakshmi (IND), Rm Murugesan (IND), K S K Rajesh (IND), P Rajeswari (IND), Renuka (IND), J Veerayi (IND), P Jeyachandran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.98%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.12%, while it was 79.24% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 185. Tiruppattur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 322. In 2011 there were 279 polling stations.

EXTENT:

185. Tiruppattur constituency comprises of the following areas of Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu: Tirupattur Taluk Karaikudi Taluk (Part) Kanadukathan, Kothamangalam, Pallathur, Kothari, Nerupugapatti, Athangudi, Aranmanaipatti, T.Soorakudi, Oyyakondansiruvayal, Kottaiyur, Kallankudi and Managirisukkanendal villages. Kanadukathan (TP), Pallathur (TP) and Kottaiyur (TP). Thirumayam Taluk (Part) (Pudukkottai District) Palakkuruchi village**. [**Although Palakkuruchi village is in Pudukkottai revenue district, it is physically and geographically located within the boundaries of 185- Tiruppattur AC.]. It shares an inter-state border with Sivaganga.

The total area covered by Tiruppattur is 1076 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tiruppattur is: 10°09’56.5"N 78°34’43.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Tiruppattur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam