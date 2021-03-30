politics

Tirur Candidate List: Key Contests in Tirur Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Tirur Candidate List: Key Contests in Tirur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tirur constituency are: Ghafoor P. Lillis of CPI(M), Kurukkoli Moideen of IUML, Abdussalam of BJP

Tirur Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tirur seat is part of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections C. Mammutty (E) of IUML won from this seat beating Gafoor P Lillis of NSC by a margin of 7,061 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections C Mammootty of MUL won from this this constituency defeating P P Abdullakutty of CPM by a margin of 23,566 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ponnani Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Tirur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 30, 2021, 17:43 IST