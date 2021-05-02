Tirur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

45. Tirur (तिरूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Tirur is part of 7. Ponnani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,29,458 eligible electors, of which 1,12,759 were male, 1,16,691 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tirur in 2021 is 1035.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,05,287 eligible electors, of which 98,158 were male, 1,07,129 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,314 eligible electors, of which 77,126 were male, 89,188 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tirur in 2016 was 55. In 2011, there were 41.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, C. Mammutty (E) of IUML won in this seat by defeating Gafoor P Lillis of NSC by a margin of 7,061 votes which was 4.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 46.85% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C Mammootty of MUL won in this seat defeating P P Abdullakutty of CPIM by a margin of 23,566 votes which was 18.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 54.85% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 45. Tirur Assembly segment of Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Tirur are: Dr Abdul Salam M (BJP), Adv Gafoor P Lillis (CPIM), Kurukkoli Moideen (IUML), Ashraf (SDPOI), Aboobacker Sidheek (IND), Abdul Gafoor Pulikkal (IND), Abdul Gafoor Valiya Peedikakkal (IND), Abdul Mahroof A K (IND), Moideen Meenthrathakath (IND), Moideen Valiyakath (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.26%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.38%, while it was 75.98% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 45. Tirur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 157. In 2011 there were 142 polling stations.

EXTENT:

45. Tirur constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Tirur Municipality and Athavanad, Kalpakancheri, Thalakkad, Thirunavaya, Valavannur and Vettom Panchayats in Tirur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Tirur is 125 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tirur is: 10°54’26.6"N 75°58’01.9"E.

