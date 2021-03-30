Tirurangadi Candidate List: Key Contests in Tirurangadi Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Tirurangadi Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tirurangadi seat is part of the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P.K Abdu Rabb of IUML won from this seat beating Niyas Pulikkalakath of IND by a margin of 6,043 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.K.Abdu Rabb of MUL won from this this constituency defeating Adv.K.K.Abdu Samad of CPI by a margin of 30,208 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ponnani Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Tirurangadi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tirurangadi constituency are: Niyas Pulikkalakath of Ind., K. P. A. Majeed of IUML, Sathar Haji of BJP