Tirurangadi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

43. Tirurangadi (तिरुरांगडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Tirurangadi is part of 7. Ponnani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,97,080 eligible electors, of which 1,00,016 were male, 97,063 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tirurangadi in 2021 is 970.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,82,849 eligible electors, of which 91,742 were male, 91,107 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,52,896 eligible electors, of which 76,355 were male, 76,541 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tirurangadi in 2016 was 93. In 2011, there were 68.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P.K Abdu Rabb of IUML won in this seat by defeating Niyas Pulikkalakath of IND by a margin of 6,043 votes which was 4.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 46.53% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.K.Abdu Rabb of MUL won in this seat defeating Adv.K.K.Abdu Samad of CPI by a margin of 30,208 votes which was 30.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 58.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 43. Tirurangadi Assembly segment of Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Tirurangadi are: K P A Majeed (IUML), Abdul Majeed Panakkal (BSP), Kalliyath Sathar Haji (BJP), Moosa Jarathingal (SWI), Abdurahim Naha (IND), Chandran (IND), Niyas (IND), Niyas Pulikkalakath (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.02%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.98%, while it was 65.62% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 43. Tirurangadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 143. In 2011 there were 124 polling stations.

EXTENT:

43. Tirurangadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Edarikode, Nannambra, Parappanangadi, Thennala and Tirurangadi Panchayats in Tirurangadi Taluk and Perumanna Clari Panchayat in Tirur Taluk .. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Tirurangadi is 94 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tirurangadi is: 11°01’09.1"N 75°55’16.7"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Tirurangadi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam