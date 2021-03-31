Tiruttani Candidate List: Key Contests in Tiruttani Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Tiruttani Assembly constituency in THIRUVALLUR district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tiruttani seat is part of the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Narasimhan P M of ADMK won from this seat beating Chidambaram A G of INC by a margin of 23,141 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Arunsubramanian. M of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Raman.E.S.S. of INC by a margin of 23,930 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Tiruttani Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tiruttani constituency are: G. Hari of AIADMK, S. Chandran of DMK, D. Krishnamoorthy of DMDK, Varadharajan of IJK, Akila of NTK