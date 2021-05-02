Tiruttani Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

3. Tiruttani (तिरुत्तानी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (Chittor District). Tiruttani is part of 7. Arakkonam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.01%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.82%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,90,624 eligible electors, of which 1,41,962 were male, 1,48,634 female and 28 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tiruttani in 2021 is 1047.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,74,818 eligible electors, of which 1,35,378 were male, 1,39,410 female and 30 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,36,718 eligible electors, of which 1,18,208 were male, 1,18,510 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tiruttani in 2016 was 1,158. In 2011, there were 991.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Narasimhan P M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Chidambaram A G of INC by a margin of 23,141 votes which was 10.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.84% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Arunsubramanian. M of DMDK won in this seat defeating Raman.E.S.S. of INC by a margin of 23,930 votes which was 12.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 50.16% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 3. Tiruttani Assembly segment of Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tiruttani are: G Hari (AIADMK), D Krishnamoorthi (DMDK), S Chandran (DMK), N Magendiran (BSP), L Akila (NTK), M D Thanigai Malai (IJK), Manikkam (AIJMK), M Hari (IND), Chandran S/O Ethirajilu (IND), Chandran S/O Thandukan (IND), A J Suresh (IND), Shettu (IND), D Paulraj (IND), V P Vijayan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.94%, while it was 80.79% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 3. Tiruttani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 304. In 2011 there were 273 polling stations.

EXTENT:

3. Tiruttani constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu: Pallipattu Taluk Tiruttani Taluk (Part) Thalavedu, Ponpadi, Alamelumangapuram, Maddur, Krishnasamudram, Sirunguni, Veeraganallur, Suryanagaram, Agoor, Koramangalam, Thadur, Veerakaverirajapuram, Beerakuppam, T.C.Kandigai, V.K.N.Kandigai, S.Agraharam, Cherukkanur, Chinnakadambur, Periyakadambur, Karthikeyapuram, Tiruttani, Murukkambattu, Dharanivaragapuram, Velanjeri, Pattabiramapuram, Sathranjeyapuram, Gollakuppam, Poonimangadu, Nallattur, Chivvada, Nemili and Santhanagopalapuram villages. Tiruttani (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvallur.

The total area covered by Tiruttani is 587 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tiruttani is: 13°12’27.0"N 79°29’43.4"E.

