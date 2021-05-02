Tiruvadanai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

210. Tiruvadanai (तिरुवदनाय), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tiruvadanai is part of 35. Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,90,943 eligible electors, of which 1,45,423 were male, 1,45,499 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tiruvadanai in 2021 is 1001.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,73,644 eligible electors, of which 1,37,603 were male, 1,36,013 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,947 eligible electors, of which 1,09,397 were male, 1,08,550 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tiruvadanai in 2016 was 191. In 2011, there were 162.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Karunaas of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Thivakaran. S.P of DMK by a margin of 8,696 votes which was 4.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.14% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Thangavelan Suba of DMK won in this seat defeating Mujupur Rahman S of DMDK by a margin of 927 votes which was 0.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 41.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 210. Tiruvadanai Assembly segment of Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tiruvadanai are: Anbubagurudeen N (NCP), K C Animuthu (AIADMK), Karumanickam (INC), Ramalingam (BSP), Anandh N (AMMK), Anantharaj S (MIPA), Sathyaraj (MNM), Jawahar (NTK), Sikkandar (IND), Suriya Prakash (IND), Pradeep (IND), Praveen (IND), Perumal (IND), Mani (IND), Manikandan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.72%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.24%, while it was 71.63% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 210. Tiruvadanai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 321. In 2011 there were 269 polling stations.

EXTENT:

210. Tiruvadanai constituency comprises of the following areas of Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu: Tiruvadanai Taluk Ramanathapuram Taluk (Part) Pandamangalam, Andichiendal, Vennathur, Pathanendal, Naranamangalam, Alamanenthal, Devipattinam, Peruvayal, Kumariyendal, Kavanur, Karendal, Pullangudi, Chitharkottai, Athiyuthu, Palangulam, Toruvalur, Vannivayal, Surankottai, Pattinamkattan, Thiruvolhiyakalugoorani, Therbogi, Alagankulam, Sakkarakottai, Kooriyur, Achundhanvayal, Landai, Panaikkulam, Malangudi and Ekkakudi villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Ramanathapuram.

The total area covered by Tiruvadanai is 1137 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tiruvadanai is: 9°39’14.8"N 78°54’10.1"E.

