Tiruvannamalai Candidate List: Key Contests in Tiruvannamalai Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency in TIRUVANNAMALAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Tiruvannamalai seat is part of the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Velu,E.V. of DMK won from this seat beating Rajan,K of ADMK by a margin of 50,348 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Velu E.V of DMK won from this this constituency defeating Ramachandran.S of ADMK by a margin of 5,126 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tiruvannamalai Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Tiruvannamalai Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Tiruvannamalai constituency are: S. Thanigaivel of BJP, E. V. Velu of DMK, A. G. Panjaratcharam of AMMK, Arul of MNM, Kamalkannan of NTK