Tiruvannamalai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: E V Velu of DMK Leading

63. Tiruvannamalai (तिरुवन्नामलाई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tiruvannamalai is part of 11. Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,86,380 eligible electors, of which 1,38,502 were male, 1,47,839 female and 39 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tiruvannamalai in 2021 is 1067.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,55,195 eligible electors, of which 1,24,422 were male, 1,30,759 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,430 eligible electors, of which 1,05,041 were male, 1,07,389 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tiruvannamalai in 2016 was 48. In 2011, there were 136.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Velu,E.V. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Rajan,K of AIADMK by a margin of 50,348 votes which was 24.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 57.15% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Velu E.V of DMK won in this seat defeating Ramachandran.S of AIADMK by a margin of 5,126 votes which was 2.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 49.4% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 63. Tiruvannamalai Assembly segment of Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tiruvannamalai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 22 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tiruvannamalai are: Kothandapani (BSP), S Thanigaivel (BJP), E V Velu (DMK), J Agni Selvarasu (NDMK), Arul R (MNM), J Kamalakkannan (NTK), R Chandrakanth Pillai (NGPP), S K Selvam (VTVTK), A G Panchatcharam (AMMK), A Nakkeeran (IND), N Palani (IND), D Manimaran (IND), R G Vasudevan (IND), K Vinayagam (IND), J Jameel Basha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.9%, while it was 81.28% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 63. Tiruvannamalai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 290. In 2011 there were 236 polling stations.

EXTENT:

63. Tiruvannamalai constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu: Chengam Taluk (Part) Melsirupakkam, Kilsirupakkam, Radhapuram, Vakkilapattu, Serpapattu, Se.Gudalur, Varagur, Kambattu, Vanapuram, Mazhuvampattu, Thenkarimbalur, Perunduraipattu, Kungilinatham, Perayampattu and Edakkal villages. Tiruvannamalai Taluk (Part) Su.Palliampattu, Malappambadi, Drugainammiyandal, Vengikkal, Adaiyur, Devanandal, Ayyam Palayam, Adiannamalai, Kosalai, Nochimalai, Vaniyanthangal, S.O.Kilnachipattu, Chinnakangeyanur, Sammandanur, Nallanpillaipettral, Pallikondapattu, Kilnathur, Melathikan, Kilanakkarai, Samuthiram, Anaipirandan, Athiyandel, Kaveriyampoondi, Pandithapattu, Kananthampoondi, Melchettipattu, Kilchettipattu, Nallavanpalayam, Sevalpundi, Melputtiyandal, Su.Kilnachipattu, Nedupattu, Kannapandal, Alaganandal, Udaiyanandal, Thenmathur, Kilkachirapattu, Melkachirapattu, Arasudaiyampattu, Manjampundi, Viswanthangal, Meyyur, Nachanadal, Kolakkudi, Su.Andapttu, Aradapattu, Kattampundi, Pavupattu, Paraiyampattu, Nariyapattu, Sakkaratamadai, Talayampallam, Su. Pappambadi, Thatchampattu, Allikondapattu, Athipadi, Palaiyanur, Kandiyankuppam, Valaiyampakkam, Kallottu, Navambattu, Appupattu, Pavithiram, Periyakallapadi and Chinnakallapadi villages. Tiruvannamalai (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruvannamalai.

The total area covered by Tiruvannamalai is 364 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tiruvannamalai is: 12°10’10.2"N 79°02’50.6"E.

