Tirwa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Tirwa seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anil Kumar Pal (SP), Satya Prakash (IND), Ajay Kumar (BSP), Kailash Rajput (BJP), Geeta Devi (AAP), Rajendra Kumar (JAP), Rampal Singh (ASPKR), Ram Sharan Rajput (VIIP), Ruvinaj (BYVP), Gaya Prasad (IND), Ranjana Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.54%, which is 0.58% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kailash Singh Rajput of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.197 Tirwa (तिरवा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. Tirwa is part of Kannauj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.98% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.7%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 321818 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,72,184 were male and 1,49,632 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tirwa in 2019 was: 869 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,42,315 eligible electors, of which 1,93,879 were male,1,53,247 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,26,716 eligible electors, of which 1,84,651 were male, 1,42,061 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tirwa in 2017 was 709. In 2012, there were 510 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kailash Singh Rajput of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijay Bahadur Pal of SP by a margin of 24,209 which was 11.26% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.71% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vyjai Bahadur Pal of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kailash Singh Rajput of BSP by a margin of 32,492 votes which was 17.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 41.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 197 Tirwa Assembly segment of the 42. Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Subrat Pathak of BJP won the Kannauj Parliament seat defeating Dimple Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Kannauj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.54%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.96%, while it was 57.29% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Tirwa went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.197 Tirwa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 456. In 2012, there were 442 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.197 Tirwa comprises of the following areas of Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 5 Saurikh and Saurikh Nagar Panchyat of 1 Chhibramau Tehsil; KCs 1 Tirwa, 2 Umarda, 4 Haseran and Tirwaganj Nagar Panchayat of 3 Tirwa Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Tirwa constituency, which are: Chhibramau, Kannauj, Rasulabad, Bidhuna, Kishani. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Tirwa is approximately 820 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tirwa is: 26°55’30.4"N 79°46’59.2"E.

