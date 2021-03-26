Titabar Candidate List: Key Contests in Titabar Assembly Constituency of Assam

Titabar Assembly constituency in Titabor district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Titabar seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Tarun Gogoi of INC won from this seat beating Kamakhya Prasad Tasa of BJP by a margin of 17,495 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Tarun Gogoi of INC won from this this constituency defeating Montu Moni Dutta of AGP by a margin of 54,199 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Jorhat Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Titabar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Titabar constituency are: Hemanta Kalita of BJP, Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah of CONG, Sailendra Kumar Hazarika of AJP