Titabar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

100. Titabar (तितबर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Jorhat district of Assam. It shares a border with Nagaland (Wokha District). Titabar is part of 12. Jorhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,56,005 eligible electors, of which 77,797 were male, 78,208 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Titabar in 2021 is 1005.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,36,227 eligible electors, of which 69,256 were male, 66,971 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,23,529 eligible electors, of which 61,800 were male, 61,729 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Titabar in 2016 was 194. In 2011, there were 107.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Tarun Gogoi of INC won in this seat by defeating Kamakhya Prasad Tasa of BJP by a margin of 17,495 votes which was 15.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tarun Gogoi of INC won in this seat defeating Montu Moni Dutta of AGP by a margin of 54,199 votes which was 61.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 74.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 100. Titabar Assembly segment of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Titabar are: Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah (INC), Hemanta Kalita (BJP), Sailendra Kumar Hazarika (AJP), Dilip Gogoi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.4%, while it was 71.45% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 100. Titabar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 165. In 2011 there were 156 polling stations.

EXTENT:

100. Titabar constituency comprises of the following areas of Jorhat district of Assam: Titabar thana in Jorhat sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Jorhat.

The total area covered by Titabar is 553 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Titabar is: 26°33’22.3"N 94°13’46.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Titabar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam