Tittagudi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

151. Tittagudi (तैत्तिगुड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Tittagudi is part of 26. Cuddalore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,19,390 eligible electors, of which 1,07,511 were male, 1,11,876 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tittagudi in 2021 is 1041.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,06,089 eligible electors, of which 1,01,917 were male, 1,04,171 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,752 eligible electors, of which 88,729 were male, 87,023 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tittagudi in 2016 was 28. In 2011, there were 28.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ganesan V of DMK won in this seat by defeating Ayyasamy P of AIADMK by a margin of 2,212 votes which was 1.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 40.67% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Tamil Azhagan of DMDK won in this seat defeating M.Sinthanaiselvan of VCK by a margin of 12,642 votes which was 9.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 44.45% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 151. Tittagudi Assembly segment of Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Tittagudi are: Umanath, R (DMDK), Ganesan, C V (DMK), Periyasamy, D (BJP), Ravichandran, P (BSP), Aruldoss, E (DMSK), Kamatchi, N (NTK), Prabakaran, R (MNM), Ayyasamy, S (IND), Karuppan, M (IND), Kamaraj, K (IND), Kolanjinathan, V (IND), Seenuvasan, C (IND), Sumathi, S (IND), Natarajan, M (IND), Palaniammal, P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.3%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.76%, while it was 79.26% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 151. Tittagudi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 241. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

EXTENT:

151. Tittagudi constituency comprises of the following areas of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu: Tittakudi Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Cuddalore.

The total area covered by Tittagudi is 625 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Tittagudi is: 11°29’17.9"N 78°59’46.0"E.

