TMC a Divided House Over Article 370 as MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Extends Support to Govt

Kolkata: The debate over scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir took an interesting turn after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared to be divided over the vexatious issue.

As TMC MPs, including Derek O’Brien, Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, raised their voice against the scrapping of Article 370 and demanded discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, party MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray welcomed the Centre’s decision.

“Decades old Comedy of Errors are being rectified now. It was a thunderbolt today. Many more in the offing? Change is the wheel of our national life. We are mortals. But the nation is not. We must not sing Yesterday Once More. Let it be today and tomorrow,” Ray said on Twitter.

His view, however, was contrary to that of O'Brien who tweeted: “The right wing is calling this The Final Solution! What does that mean? In 1942, this was the code name for the Nazi plan for genocide, to murder the Jews. Trinamool is against the Constitutional immorality and procedural harakiri committed today.”

TMC leaders are known to toe the party line on crucial issues but with the rise of the BJP in the state, party members are often seen commenting against the whip on social media.

Recently, party leaders opposed chief Mamata Banerjee’s stand on a strike called by junior doctors in West Bengal.

Tollywood actor and Trinamool Congress MP Dev had asked on Twitter: “I would like to question why they (doctors) will be assaulted repeatedly? They save lives and they are being assaulted. It is our responsibility to provide them security.”

Dev was not the only one who expressed his solidarity with doctors. Also in the fray were Kolkata mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim’s daughter Shabba Hakim and Banerjee’s nephew Abesh.

Former mayors Sovan Chatterjee and Sabyasachi Dutta have also voiced their opposition on several issues in the past.​

