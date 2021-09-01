TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Rujira Cites Pandemic, Risk to Infants for Not Appearing Before ED

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the coal smuggling case, has written to the probe agency saying she cannot travel on short notice because of the Covid-19 pandemic since she has two small children at home.

Rujira, who was summoned to appear before the ED on September 1, did not appear before the agency.

In an official letter to the ED she said, “I am a mother of two infants and travelling to New Delhi physically alone in the midst of the pandemic will put my and the lives of my children at grave risk. It would be convenient to me if you consider asking me to appear in Kolkata at my residence since your organization has its office in Kolkata and I reside in Kolkata too. Besides, as per my understanding, the alleged cause of action of the subject matter of your inquiry too arises out of West Bengal."

Rujira was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February and even then she had wanted to be int interrogated at her residence, which the CBI complied with.

Meanwhile, the ED had on August 28 asked Abhishek Banerjee’s lawyers to appear before it on September 3 and summoned the MP on August 6.

Sources withing the TMC told News18 while they felt that the entire issue is politics, they will follow the legal course as per requirement. Abhishek Banerjee earlier said, “You do CBI, ED whatever you want but we will not bow down, we will fight you head on."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here