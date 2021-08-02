TMC Accuses BJP of Attacking Abhishek Banerjee’s Car in Tripura, Video Shared on Twitter

The car of All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is in Agartala on a day-long visit, was attacked by the BJP, the Trinamool Congress alleged on Monday. Banerjee tweeted the video of how his car came under attack and accused the BJP of “taking the state to new heights”.

“Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule! Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights,” he wrote.

The TMC also accused the BJP of damaging and tearing off posters of Banerjee from the roads. The plan of creating trouble for Banerjee was hatched in advance, the party claimed.

Senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien urged Home Minister Amit Shah to take action over the incident. “Raised the issue in Rajya Sabha of Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee being attacked today in Tripura. Amit Shah please come to #Parliament and answer the hard questions. Democracy?”

At once place near Kamala Sagar, a bunch of students were protesting for a local demand to be met. Banerjee came out of the car, spoke with to the students and the matter got resolved. Sources in the TMC said the students were protesting against the Tripura government.

The real drama started a little ahead of the place of protest when Banerjee’s car was stopped over 10 times, claimed an eyewitness who was travelling with the TMC leader. The TMC supporters present at the spot were shouting slogans of ‘Khela Hobe’.

Soon after, as his car moved a little forward, a much of hooligans attacked it with sticks prompting the security to come to his rescue and leading to half-an-hour delay in his schedule.

After reaching Mathabari he said, “They said ‘Athithi Devp Bhawa’ some days back but now they are attacking. The people of Tripura will judge”.

On the other hand, local BJP claimed that they had prescheduled the program of celebration of good governance by Biplab Deb and were not aware of the car attack incident.

The official handle of BJP Bengal later tweeted, “While this has been a routine affair in Bengal for any opposition leader, seems you have now dispatched violent TMC cadres to Tripura… Wait till the people of Bengal do this to TMC leaders in West Bengal too.”

The TMC said it will take up this issue in a big way and call for a protest in Tripura. It has already launched a protest through tweets.

