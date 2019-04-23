Take the pledge to vote

TMC Accuses BJP of Distorting Mamata's Speech to Show That She Appealed Voters to Elect Saffron Party

Within minutes, TMC slammed the tweet and claimed that the saffron party distorted it by cutting the last two words.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
TMC Accuses BJP of Distorting Mamata's Speech to Show That She Appealed Voters to Elect Saffron Party
New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused West Bengal BJP of doctoring the West Bengal chief minister’s speech in a video and tweeting it in a way to show that she asked voters to elect BJP.

TMC tweeted, “The BJP is sharing the distorted video of Mamata Banerjee. This shameless people are taking refuge in falsehood because of extreme frustration. Didi said, "On May 6, vote and bury the BJP government." Why was the last two words dropped BJP?”

Earlier, BJP West Bengal’s twitter handle put up a post in which it claimed that the fierce opponent of Narendra Modi led BJP, appealed voters to elect Modi. “The impact of MODI TSUNAMI - @mamataofficial appeals everyone to vote for BJP! The first time she's made any sense during this election campaign! Thanks a ton DIDI !!,” read the tweet.




Within minutes, TMC slammed the tweet and claimed that the saffron party distorted it by cutting the last two words.

After TMC's barb, BJP's Bengal unit again tweeted that they do agree that if one votes for BJP, TMC will be dumped.




Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally on Tuesday at a public meeting in Asansol said that by contesting in a handful of seats, speed-breaker didi is dreaming of becoming a Prime Minister of this country.
