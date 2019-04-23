English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TMC Accuses BJP of Distorting Mamata's Speech to Show That She Appealed Voters to Elect Saffron Party
Within minutes, TMC slammed the tweet and claimed that the saffron party distorted it by cutting the last two words.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused West Bengal BJP of doctoring the West Bengal chief minister’s speech in a video and tweeting it in a way to show that she asked voters to elect BJP.
TMC tweeted, “The BJP is sharing the distorted video of Mamata Banerjee. This shameless people are taking refuge in falsehood because of extreme frustration. Didi said, "On May 6, vote and bury the BJP government." Why was the last two words dropped BJP?”
Earlier, BJP West Bengal’s twitter handle put up a post in which it claimed that the fierce opponent of Narendra Modi led BJP, appealed voters to elect Modi. “The impact of MODI TSUNAMI - @mamataofficial appeals everyone to vote for BJP! The first time she's made any sense during this election campaign! Thanks a ton DIDI !!,” read the tweet.
Within minutes, TMC slammed the tweet and claimed that the saffron party distorted it by cutting the last two words.
After TMC's barb, BJP's Bengal unit again tweeted that they do agree that if one votes for BJP, TMC will be dumped.
Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally on Tuesday at a public meeting in Asansol said that by contesting in a handful of seats, speed-breaker didi is dreaming of becoming a Prime Minister of this country.
TMC tweeted, “The BJP is sharing the distorted video of Mamata Banerjee. This shameless people are taking refuge in falsehood because of extreme frustration. Didi said, "On May 6, vote and bury the BJP government." Why was the last two words dropped BJP?”
Earlier, BJP West Bengal’s twitter handle put up a post in which it claimed that the fierce opponent of Narendra Modi led BJP, appealed voters to elect Modi. “The impact of MODI TSUNAMI - @mamataofficial appeals everyone to vote for BJP! The first time she's made any sense during this election campaign! Thanks a ton DIDI !!,” read the tweet.
The impact of MODI TSUNAMI - @mamataofficial appeals everyone to vote for BJP! The first time she's made any sense during this election campaign! Thanks a ton DIDI !! pic.twitter.com/Os6PxdF9GS— BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 23, 2019
Within minutes, TMC slammed the tweet and claimed that the saffron party distorted it by cutting the last two words.
After TMC's barb, BJP's Bengal unit again tweeted that they do agree that if one votes for BJP, TMC will be dumped.
"ভালো করে গনতন্ত্রে বিজেপি সরকারকে ভোট দিয়ে কবর দিন" : আমরা সহমত।— BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 23, 2019
হ্যাঁ, ভালো করে বিজেপিকে ভোট দিন তাহলে তৃণমূল কবরে যাবে :) https://t.co/WFsdvhIuRw
Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally on Tuesday at a public meeting in Asansol said that by contesting in a handful of seats, speed-breaker didi is dreaming of becoming a Prime Minister of this country.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Of Avengers and Us: How MCU Convinced Me That Aliens Exist
- Sophie Turner Trolls Maisie Williams on Arya Stark's Intimate Scene With Gendry
- Priyanka Chopra Showers Praise on Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan Enthralled by Bharat Trailer
- An Indian YouTuber Travelled to UK to Watch PewDiePie's Deleted Diss Track
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results