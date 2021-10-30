TMC Alleges 'Conspiracy' by Tripura Govt Over 'Covid Test Must' Circular Ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's Rally

After the Tripura government issued a circular stating that passengers coming from states having a 5 per cent positivity rate will have to undergo a Covid-19 test, TMC levelled an accusation on the BJP-led state government.

TMC claimed that in Bengal positivity rate is not 5 per cent then why West Bengal is mentioned in the circular. They alleged that it was a conspiracy to stop Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s public rally on October 31.

Meanwhile, Kunal Ghosh, General Secretary of TMC has been served notice to appear before the police. A notice has been handed over to the Tripura Trinamool office on Friday and Ghosh has been summoned to appear before the Agartala Police within 24 hours.

“Jai Shree Ram is not a political slogan. Religion should stay away from politics. Ladies you all should remember Sita,” on the basis of this statement a case has been registered against Ghosh. Responding to the circular, Ghosh said “This is a conspiracy to disturb Abhishek Banerjee’s rally and we will have a good show tomorrow.”

Defending the circular, BJP stated that during the COVID situation such regulations are common and this has nothing to do with TMC.

