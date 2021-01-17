TMC Appoints Satabdi Roy As Vice President, Goes Into Reshuffle Mode Ahead of Bengal Assembly Polls

The All-India Trinamool Congress (AITC) appointed new vice-presidents named- Moazzem Hossain, Satabdi Roy and Shankar Chakraborty on Sunday ahead of West Bengal assembly polls.

The appointments were made two days after Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy resigned from the Tarapith Vikash Parishad on January 15. Roy had hinted that she is having problems with the ruling party in West Bengal and may take a "decision" on Saturday. The actor-turned-politician, in a Facebook post also claimed that she is not being informed about party events in her constituency and this has been a cause of mental pain to her.

As per party sources, Roy is having differences with Birbhum district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal. "I have a close connection with this constituency. But recently many people have been asking me why I am missing from several party programmes. I want to tell them that I want to attend all programmes. But I don't get to know about many programmes and if I am not even informed about events in my constituency, then how can I attend. I was mentally pained because of this," the post on Satabdi Roy Fans' Club page read.

Roy said she has spent more time with the people of her constituency than her own family in the last 10 years and even her enemies can't discredit her on this account.

West Bengal is scheduled to undergo polls, while the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the incumbent Mamata Banerjee government.