TMC Asks EC to Cancel Modi's Nomination, Says His Speech Points to Impending Horse Trading
In its letter to the EC, the TMC demanded 'strong action' for the 'unfounded, inappropriate and illegal' campaign and utterances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A combination photo of Mamata Banerjee (L) and PM Narendra Modi (R).
New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress Tuesday alleged that Narendra Modi's recent speech, where he claimed that 40 TMC MLA's are in touch with him, indicates impending horse-trading" and asked the Election Commission to cancel his nomination for such "provocative and undemocratic" statements.
In its letter to the EC, the TMC demanded "strong action" for the "unfounded, inappropriate and illegal" campaign and utterances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During an election rally in Sreerampur on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general elections.
"We would like to bring to your kind notice the lies uttered by Mr Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister regarding horse trading, hinting that the members of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) will cross over to the Bharatiya Janata Party and using this lie to influence the voters," a letter from the party to the EC said.
The TMC said it is "shocked and surprised" to hear the utterances of the Prime Minister that 40 AITC MLAs are in touch with him and will cross over to BJP after declaration of results of Lok Sabha election.
"You (EC) are thus requested to ask Mr. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister for evidence in support of his statement, failing which his nomination should be cancelled for violation of the Model Code of Conduct by making such provocative and undemocratic statements," the letter said.
The TMC said it is very "unbecoming" of the Prime Minister as he is trying to influence the voters to vote for BJP, by creating a mala fide impression in their minds that many MLAs of AITC are in touch with him and will cross over to his party.
The party also lodged a strong protest against the "mischievous" campaign of Modi.
"Moreover, this tone of speech is very likely to create an indication of impending horse-trading related to election.
"We demand that the EC take cognizance of this unfounded, inappropriate and illegal campaign and utterances of Narendra Modi and take strong action against him as per rules," the letter said.
Alleging that the BJP's campaign has been "appalling", the TMC claimed that the leaders and members of the party in power at the Centre have shown no regard or respect for the Model Code of Conduct or the guidelines issued by the EC.
"Initially, the leaders of BJP tried to seek votes by appealing to the people in the name of the martyrs of the Pulwama attacks. The leaders even attempted to dissuade the electors against other parties by using the same propaganda.
"Thereafter, they tried to use religion to persuade the voters. Now, they are hinting at horse trading and how the opposition parties are making arrangements with BJP for the 2019 General Elections," the party alleged.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
