1-min read

TMC Asks Workers to Guard Strongrooms Fearing EVM Manipulation

The Trinamool Congress, which has dubbed exit polls as "gossip", had said as per its internal reports from districts, the party was comfortably placed to win.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
TMC Asks Workers to Guard Strongrooms Fearing EVM Manipulation
Representative Image.
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress leadership has asked its workers in West Bengal to guard strongrooms in their respective areas, fearing that the BJP
might try to smuggle out EVMs, TMC leaders said on Wednesday.

"We have asked our cadres to be on high alert and guard strongrooms in their respective areas... so that the BJP can't indulge in any sort of mischief," a senior TMC leader said.

"We apprehend that the BJP might try to manipulate the EVMs. Therefore, our party supremo (and chief minister Mamata Banerjee) has ordered us to be high on alert," another TMC leader said.

The Trinamool Congress, which has dubbed exit polls as "gossip", had said as per its internal reports from districts, the party was comfortably placed to win.

The BJP's West Bengal leadership, however, has alleged this to be a ploy by the TMC to unleash violence if the results go against it.

Unfazed by exit poll projections, the TMC also exuded confidence that it would play a major role in the formation of a new government, for which it is in touch with various opposition parties.

Some of the exit polls have suggested the TMC getting 24 seats, the BJP bagging 16, the Congress two and the Left Front drawing a blank.

West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, third highest after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48).

At the national level, too, exit polls have forecast a second term for Narendra Modi as prime minister.

Banerjee had on Sunday said she did not trust such surveys as the "game plan" was to use them for "manipulation" of EVMs.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

