TMC Attacks BJP Over Two Viral Videos Ahead of Tripura Municipal Polls, BJP Alleges Conspiracy

Ahead of municipal polls on the 25th in Tripura, TMC has been constantly alleging that their candidates are being attacked and intimidated. Today one unverified viral video has surfaced where Surajit Dutta leader of BJP in election meeting is giving a speech in the presence of Biplab Dev and stating “ Do not show mercy anywhere wherever you see TMC candidate, chase them .”

Referring to this video, Kunal Ghosh, General Secretary of TMC said that they will inform the honourable court who has directed the state to conduct a free and fair election.

Reacting to the video, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjya said that “ There this leader wanted to say politically they will not provide space to TMC, this is blown out of proportion and this won’t have any effect.

In another video, one BJP worker can be seen talking to a leader stating “ How much money will be required for candidature? The leader says per candidate 1 lakh .”

BJP State President Sukanto Majumder stated “Who is the leader in the video, does this video show any party whole-timer? This is TMC’s plan of putting a black mark on BJP but people know.”

Experts say this is the type of video BJP used to tweet during the Bengal election where TMC was targeted now it’s the other way around.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.