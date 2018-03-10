English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TMC, BJP Clash Over Purification of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Statue in Bengal's Hooghly
A bust of the Jan Sangh founder at Serampore in West Bengal's Hooghly district was attacked a day after two statues of communist icon Lenin were vandalised in Tripura in the wake of the declaration of the Assembly poll results in the north-eastern state.
Nine BJP supporters, including the party's Serampore unit president Bhaskar Bhattacharya, were injured in the incident and admitted to the Walsh Hospital in Serampore. (INSET) Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's bust.
Serampore (WB): The workers of the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed over the "purification" of a bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Serampore in West Bengal's Hooghly district and three persons were arrested in connection with the incident, the police said on Saturday.
The "purification" of the bust followed the defacement of another statue of Mookerjee in Kolkata on March 7.
The statue was attacked a day after two statues of communist icon Lenin were vandalised in Tripura in the wake of the declaration of the Assembly poll results in the north-eastern state.
The clash took place on Friday when BJP supporters had gathered at the RMS ground in Serampore for the "purification" of the bust with milk and water, the police said, adding that a group of TMC workers stopped them and poured milk on the bust.
Nine BJP supporters, including the party's Serampore unit president Bhaskar Bhattacharya, were injured in the incident and admitted to the Walsh Hospital in Serampore.
Bhattacharya alleged that the TMC workers, led by two councillors, attacked the BJP workers and beat them up, adding that even he was not spared.
The BJP lodged an FIR at the Serampore police station in connection with the incident.
The TMC, however, claimed that locals were involved in the clash.
The BJP workers today blocked the GT Road at Sheoraphuli and Serampore to protest against Friday's incident.
The Commissioner of Chandannagore Police Commissionerate, Ajay Kumar, said three persons were arrested for their involvement in the clash.
Most of the attackers had fled, he said, adding, "But we will arrest all the miscreants soon."
Bhattacharya alleged that the police did not arrest any of the TMC "goons" named in the FIR.
Also Watch
The "purification" of the bust followed the defacement of another statue of Mookerjee in Kolkata on March 7.
The statue was attacked a day after two statues of communist icon Lenin were vandalised in Tripura in the wake of the declaration of the Assembly poll results in the north-eastern state.
The clash took place on Friday when BJP supporters had gathered at the RMS ground in Serampore for the "purification" of the bust with milk and water, the police said, adding that a group of TMC workers stopped them and poured milk on the bust.
Nine BJP supporters, including the party's Serampore unit president Bhaskar Bhattacharya, were injured in the incident and admitted to the Walsh Hospital in Serampore.
Bhattacharya alleged that the TMC workers, led by two councillors, attacked the BJP workers and beat them up, adding that even he was not spared.
The BJP lodged an FIR at the Serampore police station in connection with the incident.
The TMC, however, claimed that locals were involved in the clash.
The BJP workers today blocked the GT Road at Sheoraphuli and Serampore to protest against Friday's incident.
The Commissioner of Chandannagore Police Commissionerate, Ajay Kumar, said three persons were arrested for their involvement in the clash.
Most of the attackers had fled, he said, adding, "But we will arrest all the miscreants soon."
Bhattacharya alleged that the police did not arrest any of the TMC "goons" named in the FIR.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dismisses Allegations Of Spying On Wife, Tweets Out Disgust
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Wife Summoned by Thane Cops in Call Record Scam
- Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Detailed Gallery – 2018 Geneva Motor Show
- Elon Musk Says Trump's Import Tariffs Like an Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes