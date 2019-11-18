Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

TMC, BJP Engage in Slugfest After Bust of Former Bengal CM BC Roy Vandalised in Burdwan

The incident took place at Mankar town in the district, where the bust of the second chief minister of the state -- widely credited for being instrumental in the industrialisation and modernisation of West Bengal after Independence -- lay broken into pieces in the morning.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 7:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TMC, BJP Engage in Slugfest After Bust of Former Bengal CM BC Roy Vandalised in Burdwan
TMC activists hang a poster with the slogan "Anti-Bengal BJP Go Back" along with the posters of BJP leaders at the venue of the BJP President Amit Shah's rally, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: A bust of former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy was found vandalised in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Sunday, leading to a slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The incident took place at Mankar town in the district, where the bust of the second chief minister of the state -- widely credited for being instrumental in the industrialisation and modernisation of West Bengal after Independence -- lay broken into pieces in the morning.

Describing the act of vandalisation as "unfortunate", Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, without naming the BJP for the episode, said such incidents are on the rise in West Bengal after the saffron party's coming into prominence in the state.

"The party which is ruling the country, does not know its history and culture," Hakim told reporters here.

Hakim said the TMC believes in respecting ideologues of opposition parties, referring to the pulling down of a statue of communist icon Vladimir Lenin allegedly by the BJP workers in Tripura last year, after it routed the Left Front in the assembly elections in that state.

"We did not bring down the statue of Lenin in Kolkata, after the Left Front was defeated in 2011," he said.

Denying the allegations, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh asserted that his party is above "such petty acts", and demanded a probe into the incident.

Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo echoed Ghosh, saying the saffron party had no hand behind the damage to Roy's bust.

The incident brought back memories of vandalisation of a bust of the 19th century icon of 'Bengal Renaissance', Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at a Kolkata college, during a roadshow of BJP president Amit Shah in the city earlier this year.

The BJP and the TMC were locked in bitter recrimination over its desecration, too.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram