TMC Brings Back Hit 'Didir Doot' Rally for Tripura, Tasks Mamata's Messengers to Take Over Every Road

The Trinamool Congress has tasked its Tripura leaders to intensify their public presence and work as “messengers” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee under the “Didir Doot” campaign, which is set to begin after the Durga Puja revelry.

In the first virtual meeting with Tripura TMC leaders, Banerjee’s nephew and MP Abhishek asked workers of the party to act as “Didi’s messengers” in the northeastern state from October 20 to November 2.

The “Didir Doot” campaign, which was launched by the TMC ahead of the Bengal assembly elections and turned out to be a massive hit for the Trinamool Congress, was a car rally that drove across the hinterlands of the state with developmental messages of Banerjee’s government.

The car rally that was mostly led by Abhishek in different districts will be of similar nature in Tripura.

Abhishek, who is the national general secretary, is also expected to visit Tripura in the first week of November, following which, Banerjee too may travel there in December.

The TMC has divided Tripura into three parts that will be taken care of by Sushmita Dev, Subal Bhowmick and Ashish Lal Singh. On Friday, Abhishek conducted a detailed virtual meeting with the Tripura unit and claimed that Congress and the CPIM are insignificant in the battle for Tripura.

“If you cast your vote for the CPIM or Congress, then you will waste the vote. The CPIM is nowhere and of no use. The Congress has no value today. Every day four people are resigning from the party, so no point voting for them. Only Mamata can oust BJP,” he said, directing TMC leaders to reach out to people and make them understand this theory.

Meanwhile, national BJP vice president and former Bengal unit chief, Dilip Ghosh said, “They can plan whatever they want. The last time they gave a candidate for panchayat, but could not win anything, so this won’t affect anything.”

