Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

TMC Calls MHA Advisory a 'Deep-rooted Conspiracy’ to Grab Power in Opposition-ruled States

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the ministry of home affairs has drawn conclusions without verifying the ground reality or taking a report from the state government.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TMC Calls MHA Advisory a 'Deep-rooted Conspiracy’ to Grab Power in Opposition-ruled States
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Kolkata: In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, the Trinamool Congress alleged that the MHA advisory to the West Bengal government is a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and an "evil ploy to grab power" in opposition-ruled states.

TMC secretary general and West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said in the letter that the Ministry of Home Affairs has drawn conclusions without verifying the ground reality or taking a report from the state government.

"We have reason to believe that it is an evil ploy to grab power in states run by parties politically opposed to the BJP. Moreover, this is a deep-rooted conspiracy and game plan to malign the state government and capture the Bengal administration through undemocratic, unethical and unconstitutional means," he said.

In the advisory sent to the West Bengal government on Sunday, the MHA had expressed "deep concern" over the continuing post-poll violence in the state and asked it to maintain law and order.

On Sunday night, the West Bengal government shot back a letter saying the situation in the state was "under control" and there was no failure on part of its law enforcement agencies.

The advisory came in the backdrop of violence in Sandeshkhali on Saturday.

The BJP has claimed that five of their workers were killed whereas the ruling TMC claimed one was killed.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram