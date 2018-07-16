TMC Calls PM Modi’s Speech ‘Fake’, Says BJP a Syndicate of Religious Extremism, Lynching

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in West Midnapore attacking the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal, Trinamool Congress hit back at the PM and said it was a “fake speech”.Senior members of Trinamool Congress, Partha Chatterjee and Derek O’ Brien issued the statement that carried the header: ‘Fake speech versus fact’.It read, “The BJP leader (PM Modi) claimed that he saw hundreds of Mamata Banerjee posters while coming in. These are for 21st July Shahid Dibas or Martyrs Day rally which is in its 25th year (some of these banners were defaced and torn down by workers of his party.)”TMC’s statement on posters came after Modi, in his speech, took a jibe at CM Mamata and said, “When I was coming here, I saw several posters, banners and cutouts of Didi and TMC greeting me with folded hands. This shows that even Didi is happy to see me here.”The party accused Modi of misleading facts in his speech.“May we now ask the BJP leader how he plans to double farmers’ income? It was a promise made many years ago in his party’s manifesto, but is yet to be delivered. Let us share with the BJP leader some figures about Bengal. In Bengal, farmers’ income has gone up 2.25 times in seven years. In 2011, it was Rs 91,000 and last year it went up to is Rs 2,90,000,” the TMC statement reads.“Here is a Parliamentary report giving farmer suicide figures: In the first quarter of 2017, the number of farmer suicides in Maharashtra was 635 while the figure for Bengal was zero. Hope the BJP leader has got his answer. These numbers tell the true story of the farmers’ situation in the country and their condition in Bengal,” it further reads.Speaking on the allegation of Bengal being run by a syndicate, the party statement added, “Syndicate – Who knows better than the BJP leaders about syndicate? Your party is a syndicate that peddles religious extremism. Your party is a syndicate for fanatics. Your party is a lynching syndicate. Your party is a torture syndicate. Your party is a syndicate of corruption. So, BJP leaders should not play with fire. Try as you may to harass us with your agencies, we will not bow down to any syndicate. Bengal is for all. It is the cultural capital of the world. The BJP leader’s speech proved that they have no development agenda at all. He came and gave a political bhashan.”