TMC Candidate Claims He was Threatened, Not Allowed to Enter Polling Booth in Maina

With the polling for 30 seats in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly election currently underway, sporadic incidents of violence are being reported from different constituencies. The political parties are accusing each other of harassing the opponents.

A Trinamool Congress polling agent was allegedly not allowed to enter the booth in Maina in East Midnapore by alleged BJP workers. When the TMC candidate reached the booth after knowing about the incident he was also threatened.

The incident was reported from booth number 244 at the Arangkiarana Primary School. The TMC candidate Sangram Dolui sought action from the Election Commission on this issue. But he alleged the commission preferred to remain silent.

BJP candidate of Maina, cricketer Ashok Dinda, also accused his opponents of harassing him. Dinda’s car was attacked by some hooligans on Tuesday. Dinda alleged that the attackers aimed to kill him but failed and only damaged his car. After the attack, he has been given Y-Plus category security. At least 20 CRPF jawans are guarding him during his visits in the constituency.

The polling for 30 seats across four districts is underway in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly election. The first phase of polling was held on March 28. The election for 294 assembly seats will be completed in eight phases and the counting of votes will be held on May 2.