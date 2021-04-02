TMC Candidate’s Nomination Papers Rejected After She Spells Husband’s Name Incorrectly

Malda: Savitri Mitra, a Trinamool Congress candidate from Manikchak in Malda district, went to file her nomination with a big procession of music band and supporters, only to return disappointed as her nomination got cancelled.

Savitri’s nomination papers were rejected due to a spelling error — her husband’s name was spelt as Swapan Maitra instead of Swapan Mitra. Savitri did not have the necessary documents with her while filing the nomination.

She, however, tried her best to submit the documents by sending some people to collect them but in the meantime the deadline for submitting the nomination was over. As a result, she failed to submit the papers.

The Manikchak candidate from Malda is not the first one to have made a mistake in filing nomination papers. Another TMC candidate, Ujjawal Kumar, from Purulia’s Jaipur constituency also faced a similar challenge. He, however, moved to court against the rejection and after checking all the details, the court upheld the Election Commission’s decision.

Polling for the assembly constituencies in Malda district will be held on April 29, in Phase 8 of the West Bengal elections. The voting for all the 294 assembly seats will be completed in eight phases and the results will be announced on May 2.