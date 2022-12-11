​TMC Chief Mamata to Sound 2023 Poll Bugle in Meghalaya Tomorrow, Mukul Sangma Says List to Be Out ‘Very Soon’

Sounding the poll bugle for the February 2023 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Meghalaya on Monday to discuss election strategies and boost the morale of party workers.

The opposition TMC has planned power-packed rallies and visits of the party leadership. Banerjee, during her two-day stay in Shillong on December 12-13, will hold meetings with the party functionaries and other stakeholders.

The meeting will be at U Soso Tham and Windermere resort, which is owned by the party’s Meghalaya unit President Charles Pyngrope’s family. .

Former Chief Minister and the leader of opposition in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Mukul Sangma said, “There will be an interaction with the party leaders of different blocks, constituencies and districts and state executive, but particularly, the grassroot leaders from the respective constituencies. We plan to utilise this visit also to associate our chairperson with the legacy, culture, way of life of our people.”

The Meghalaya TMC parliamentary party chief, however, said that the chairperson will not visit Garo Hills this time, but she will during the elections.

CHANGING POLITICAL DYNAMICS

Despite no political record in the state, the TMC, in November 2021, became the key opposition party in the state legislative Assembly after it engineered a wholesome defection in the then opposition Congress by taking away 12 of its 15 elected MLAs, led by Mukul Sangma. The defection by the 12 Congress legislators shattered the country’s oldest political party, which in 2018 had emerged as the single largest party and now has no MLA.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited Tura last month and led a massive rally there. It was his second visit.

TMC TO DECLARE CANDIDATES SOON

Keeping up with its early election preparation, the TMC is expected to announce the list of candidates soon.

“We will announce the list of candidates very soon, but in a phased manner,” he said.

The party has already formed block TMC committees in almost all constituencies. The party is expected to field candidates in all 60 constituencies, however, in some constituencies in Khasi- Jaintia Hills, this new entrant is yet to name their candidate.

Asked about it, he said, “We are not laying the cards on the table at the moment, we are keeping our cards close to our chest.”

WILL MUKUL SANGMA CONTEST FROM TWO SEATS?

Mukul Sangma is likely to contest the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly polls from two seats.

Admitting that he was being advised to contest from another constituency, besides his own constituency Songsak, the former chief minister said, “Demands are coming from a number of constituencies, not just one or two, but then we have to decide and take a call consistent with what will be strategically appropriate for us politically.”

Asked further, Sangma said, “Nothing in mind yet. I am still representing my constituency Songsak and I will be the candidate from there.”

The question remains — although the TMC wave is visible in the five districts of Garo Hills, will it make an impact in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills?

