TMC Claims their Worker was Kidnapped In Tripura; BJP Denies Charges

The Trinamool Congress leaders in Tripura allege that their student youth member Solanki Sengupta was kidnapped from Maharaja Bir Bikram College, Agartala.

The TMC youth wing claims that they went to East Agartala police station but their complaint was not registered. They also said that they tracked Solanki’s whereabouts but ABVP members blocked them in the presence of local police.

TMC said the incident took place when they were preparing for the birth anniversary of the party.

Shakti Pratap Singh from TMC said: “It’s a matter of shame as Joynagar girl Solanki Sengupta, a TMYC worker, was kidnapped from Maharaja Bir Bikram College, Agartala. When we rushed to the Polistila Outpost in the college campus, we were beaten badly by ABVP goons near the SDPO IPS officer Ramesh Yadav, who was also slapped by BJP goons."

The Police said that they are looking into the matter and the investigation is on as the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, TMC high command has instructed MP Shantanu Sen to reach Tripura by evening. BJP has said that Trinamool workers created a mess there but they are not aware of any kidnapping or attacks on TMC workers.

