TMC Claims Youth Worker Attacked By BJP in Tripura

TMC supporters were allegedly attacked by BJP workers at Badarghat during the TMCP foundation day celebrations in Tripura on Saturday.

The incident took place near the national highway road in Agartala when the youth workers were celebrating the party foundation day.

One of them had to be rushed to SSKM hispital in Kolkata with serious injuries.

Newly-inducted party leader Sushmita Devi hit out at the BJP for the incident.

In a democracy, it’s a fight of ballots not bullets, she tweeted. She is likely to visit the state soon.

Things have been heated in Tripura with both parties accusing each other of violence against party workers.

Earlier this month, the Trinamool had claimed that at least seven of its leaders and workers were seriously injured after their vehicle and a party office was allegedly attacked by the ruling BJP members in separate incidents in Tripura. The BJP had denied the charge.

