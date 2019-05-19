Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TMC Complains to Poll Body Over PM Modi’s Kedarnath Yatra, Calls it 'Gross' Violation of Poll Code

The TMC said all moves were well calculated with the 'ill intention to influence the voters' on polling day and it was unfortunate that the EC has not taken any action against the PM.

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
TMC Complains to Poll Body Over PM Modi’s Kedarnath Yatra, Calls it 'Gross' Violation of Poll Code
PM Narendra Modi prays at the Kedarnath shrine on Saturday.
New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress has written to the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visit, calling it a violation of the model code of conduct.

“Even though the Election campaign for the last phase of polling for 2019 Lok Sabha is over as long as back on May 17 at 6pm, surprisingly Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all national as well as local media. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” Trinamool Congress spokesperson Derek O'Brien said in the letter.

He said the Prime Minister announced that the master plan for the Kedarnath Temple is ready and also addressed the public and the media at the temple town.

"lt is absolutely unethical and morally incorrect. Every minute detail of his activities during the visit is being widely publicised with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly. ‘Modi Modi’ chants are also being heard from the background," he said.

The TMC leader said all these moves were well calculated with the "ill intention to influence the voters" on the polling day. It is unfortunate that the poll body has not taken any action against the PM, it added.

"Election Commission, the highest body and the eyes and ears of the democratic process, remains blind and deaf to the gross violation of the MCC. l would request you to take immediate action and stop telecast of such surreptitious and unfair campaign which is also morally wrong," he said.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, reached Kedarnath on Saturday and is presently at the Badrinath temple. Speaking to reporters after his visit, Modi said: “Mera saubhagya raha hai ki adhyatmik chetna ki bhoomi pe jaane ka mujhe kai varshon se awsar milta raha hai. Yahan ka mera jo development mission hai usmein prakriti, paryavaran aur paryatan hain (It has been my fortune that I have been able to visit this place year after year. My development mission for Kedarnath has nature, environment and tourism).”
