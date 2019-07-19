Take the pledge to vote

TMC Delegation to Meet Victims of Sonbhadra Shootout Tomorrow

The TMC's announcement came on a day Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra and taken to a guesthouse after she squatted on the road, insisting that she be allowed to proceed.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
TMC Delegation to Meet Victims of Sonbhadra Shootout Tomorrow
File photo of TMC MP Derek O'Brien. (File photo/PTI)
New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Friday said a team of its MPs will meet the victims of Sonbhadra clash over a piece of land this week in which 10 people were gunned down and several injured.

The delegation, comprising Derek O'Brien, Sunil Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Uma Saren, will reach Varanasi airport at 9.15 am Saturday and then take a three-hour drive to Ubbha village in

The delegation, comprising Derek O'Brien, Sunil Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Uma Saren, will reach Varanasi airport at 9.15 am Saturday and then take a three-hour drive to Ubbha village in

Sonbhadra district, TMC sources said.

Ten people were killed and 18 injured in the clash between supporters of village head Yagya Dutt and Gond tribals over a piece of land in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's

supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.

Twenty-nine people, including the Dutt and his brother, were arrested. Prohibitory orders are in force in the Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district and a thorough checking of vehicles is on to monitor the movement of people.

