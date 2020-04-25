POLITICS

1-MIN READ

TMC Dubs IMCT 'India's Most Callous Team' and Says They're Visiting Bengal to Spread Political Virus

TMC MP Derek O' Brien speaks at the Parliament corridor on Friday. (@derekobrienmp)

TMC MP Derek O' Brien speaks at the Parliament corridor on Friday. (@derekobrienmp)

The central teams have been visiting hospitals and quarantine centres and meeting officials in Kolkata and Siliguri.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
The ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday described the two inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT) visiting West Bengal to assess the COVID-19 situation as "India's Most Callous Team", which, it said, has sought to spread the political virus "shamelessly".

The central teams have been visiting hospitals and quarantine centres and meeting officials in Kolkata and Siliguri.

"As expected, IMCT's visit to #Bengal has served no purpose. Visiting districts with no hotspots, asking #Bengal for audit committee, already been in place since early April," TMCs leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek OBrien said in a tweet.

"Their real aim is to spread the political virus. They are doing it shamelessly, Blatantly. Take your pick, IMCT = India's Most Callous Team IMCT = I Must Cause Trouble (in Bengal)," he tweeted.

The two central teams have alleged non-cooperation from the West Bengal government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier slammed the Centre for sending the teams to look into the state's preparedness for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak and alleged that faulty testing kits were dispatched to the state.

