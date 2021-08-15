TMC Gets Nod for ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ in Gujarat, Plans for a Football Match in Godhra

Gujarat has given nod to Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ which the party plans to celebrate in different states on August 16, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said. Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh has denied her permission for the event.

After CM Mamata Banerjee declared August 16 as ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ in West Bengal, the TMC units outside Bengal were gearing up to celebrate the day in Gujarat as well. The TMC plans to do “Khela Hobe” match in the College ground of Godhra.

“We are getting a huge response, On Mamata Banerjee’s call, youths of Gujrat are coming out and Khela Hobe will take place in College ground of Godhra. Two teams will play on the event, one team is named as Netaji Subhas Chandra while the other team is named as Shaheed Bhagath Singh team. This will be colourful event 50 local clubs will participate,” TMC leader Sukhendu Shekhar Roy told News18.

Gujrat TMC have also arranged a Khela Hobe trophy too and the local TMC unit seems to be upbeat on this.

“All arrangement are ready we have got permission and we feel that this event will help youths to come forward and work for TMC,” Jitendra Khadayata, a local leader said.

However, Dilip Ghosh, BJP Bengal President has termed it as a political tourism.

TMC, meanwhile is confident that Khela Hobe will have good impact nationally. Mamata Banerjee wanted to take Khela Hobe nationally and with her call TMC is confident that Khela Hobe will have national impact.

