TMC Ghar Wapsi Queque Grows in West Bengal as it’s Sabyasachi Dutta Turn Today

Just after the West Bengal Assembly election results came out, Mukul Roy’s “Ghar Wapsi” to TMC was a big blow to BJP. The strength of BJP MLAs in the Assembly has now reduced from 77 to 71. The long line of Ghar Wapsi is getting bigger. Today, Sabyasachi Dutta, the former Mayor of Bidhanagar is now back in TMC.

Sabyasachi joined BJP after Mukul Roy joined BJP and took the BJP flag from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Dutta lost to Sujit Basu from the Salt Lake seat and he became silent after that.

Last three days, Dutta was seen countering the BJP party’s stand and it became clear that he is going back to TMC.

Today, Mamata Banerjee took oath in Bengal Assembly and Sabyasachi came to meet Chief Minister.

Sources confirm that the Ghar Wapsi line is getting bigger almost everybody as those who jumped the side want to come back to TMC.

But ruling TMC is doing a pick and choose policy. Dutta was trying for a long time and finally, he made it before the Durga Puja.

Sabyasachi Dutta said, “I had always been a TMC worker. I became a public representative under the TMC banner with Mamata Banerjee’s blessing. I indeed moved to another party because of some misunderstandings within the party and it was an emotional decision. But now with Mamata Banerjee’s blessings and approval, I am back and will work in the party the way my party will want me to work.”

Partho Chatterjee, who made Sabyasachi join, said, “We are happy that Sabysachi has understood his mistake and wanted to come back.”

BJP though believes that people who have are now going back to TMC are going back because of power and that won’t affect BJP.

Abhishek Banerjee said two weeks back that “A lot of people are keeping in touch from BJP, if we open the gate then BJP will cease to exist.”

Sources confirmed to News18, 20 MLAs are keeping in touch with TMC for a comeback.

