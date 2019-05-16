Take the pledge to vote

TMC Goons Desecrated Vidyasagar Bust, Bengal Police Trying to Wipe Out Evidence, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has become so frustrated with her 'imminent defeat' that she is threatening him with arrest.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
TMC Goons Desecrated Vidyasagar Bust, Bengal Police Trying to Wipe Out Evidence, Says PM Modi
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Mathurapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the West Bengal Police, in connivance with the state government, was trying to wipe out evidence of statue desecration in Kolkata.

Addressing a rally here, Modi said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, "frustrated over her imminent defeat", has threatened to put him behind bars after the general election.

"It was the TMC goons who were involved in vandalism. They were the ones to desecrate the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The police officers are trying to wipe out evidences of the incident to protect the TMC goons. The TMC and their goons have made Bengal a hell," he claimed Those involved in the act of vandalizing the statue should be given exemplary punishment, he insisted.

Kolkata witnessed widespread violence on Tuesday during BJP president Amit Shah's massive road show.

A bust of 19th century Bengali reformer and polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was desecrated during the clashes. "Didi has lost her cool in the face of imminent defeat. She has become so frustrated that she is threatening me that she will put me behind bars," he said.

Taking a dig at Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Modi also said that the "aunt-nephew jodi is only interested in looting Bengal".
