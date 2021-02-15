TMC Govt on Back Foot? Mamata Banerjee Condoles Death of DYFI Leader Amid Stir Over 'Killing'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday has expressed her condolence over the death of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Maidul Islam Midda and announced that the State government will provide compensation and job to one of the family members.

She said, “It is unfortunate that we lost a young leader. My condolences are with his family members. I have spoken to CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty and told him that the State government will provide all kinds of assistance if his family members approach us.”

“It is also a fact that his family members were not informed when he was admitted in the nursing home for the last three days. They should have informed his family members,” she added.

Meanwhile, a Kolkata police officer was roughed by the Left youth leaders in a fit of rage when he went there to control the agitated crowd demanding action against ‘Maidul Islam’s killers’. The policeman somehow freed himself from the agitated crowd and took shelter at a restaurant. Later, he was rescued and taken to the local police station.

DYFI leader Maidul, who was allegedly received multiple injuries in a clash with the Kolkata police during ‘Nabanna’ (state secretariat) protest march organised by the Left on February 11, was succumbed to his injuries in a private nursing home on Monday morning.

Maidul’s death has invited sharp criticism from the Left leaders who called for a massive protest rally across the State. They have also approached the State Human Rights Commission for their intervention in this matter.

The incident has put the ruling Trinamool Congress on back foot ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in the State.

Maidul is a resident of Kotalpur in Bankura and he was one of the most active DYFI leaders in the State’s politics.

Fuad Halim, a senior CPIM leader and a doctor by profession, said, “He received severe muscle injuries near his kidney. This led to excessive secretion of protein from injured muscles, which affected the normal functioning of his kidney. Later, he suffered complete renal failure.”