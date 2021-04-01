'TMC Has Become 'Shool' That Gave Pain to People of Bengal': PM Modi Reacts to Mamata's 'Cool' Remark

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the death of Shova Majumdar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is an atmosphere of fear in West Bengal and ruling TMC party is not “cool" but has become a “shool" (thorn), that gave pain to the people of the state.

Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker in West Bengal, was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members and later died.

“There is an atmosphere of fear in Bengal and Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is saying ‘cool’ ‘cool’ (Trinamool). I would like to tell her that TMC is no longer cool but became ‘shool’ (thorn) for the people in Bengal," said Modi while addressing a public rally at Joynagar in South 24-Parganas. The Prime Minister was referring to Banerjee’s recent ‘cool cool’ comment during a poll rally.

Modi also claimed that the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections has already decided that now no one can stop ‘asol parivartan’ (real change) in the state. “Didi is very nervous nowadays. Based on early opinion polls, she changed her Bhawanipur seat and decided to contest from Nandigram. Now in Nandigram when the second phase is underway, Didi is nervous and out of nervousness, she sent a letter to all the opposition leaders asking for support."

The Prime Minister’s reference was about a letter written by TMC supremo Banerjee to all non-BJP leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik and many more, for a “united and effective struggle against BJP".

“Didi’s every action clearly indicates that she is nervous and now she is realising her mistake for choosing Nandigram. Didi is worried and that is why she has decided to camp at Nandigram for the last three days. She is also questioning the credibility of EVM machines. Few weeks ago, people in Bengal were saying that BJP will get more than 200 seats. But after the first phase of elections, it is clear that BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal. I would like to thank people for their massive support to the BJP,” he added.

Stepping up his attack on Banerjee for questioning his recent visit to a temple and ashram in Bangladesh, Modi said, “It is shocking that Didi has questioned my visit to Kali temple and Matua ashram in Orakandi in Bangladesh. She also has a problem with Durga Puja and people who raise ‘Jai Sree Ram’ slogans. Unfortunately, she is also using abusive words and now she is having problems with saffron clothes and ‘tilak’. I would like to tell her that I will not mind with those words, but I will not allow her to play with the sentiments and emotions of people. I will not allow her to play in the land of Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu."

The Prime Minister also commented on “deteriorated condition of law and order in the state" and said, “Didi has always encouraged ‘ease of doing crime’ but I promise you that BJP will ensure ease of doing business. It is unfortunate that when our farmers across the country are getting benefits from the PM Kisan scheme, over 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are deprived of it. I want to ask Didi, why this welfare scheme has not been implemented in West Bengal yet? After forming the government not only we will implement the scheme for farmers but also we will clear the past dues which were blocked by Mamata."