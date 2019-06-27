'TMC Has No Credibility to Fight Fascism': CPI(M) Snubs Mamata's Overtures to Join Hands Against BJP

Ruling out any truck with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Communist Party of India Marxist said chief minister Mamata Banerjee does not have “any credibility to fight fascism”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Banerjee had given a call to the Left and the Congress to build a joint front against the BJP in Bengal. Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said, “I have apprehensions that the BJP would change the Constitution of India. I think all of us, including the Left and Congress, should join hands to combat the BJP.”

This is for the first time that the Chief Minister openly sought to join hands with her once-arch rivals to defeat the bigger enemy at home.

In a terse response to Banerjee’s overtures, senior CPM leader and former MP Mohd Salim said the TMC has lost the moral right to give a call for collective fight.

“We can’t say about the Congress, but CPI(M) is under no compulsion of saving @MamataOfficial’s career. She has lost the moral right of even giving this call of fighting the BJP in Bengal. The TMC does not have any credibility to fight fascism.”

The Trinamool Congress has been plagued by desertions in its ranks after the BJP ratcheted up its attack on the ruling party post its victory in 18 Lok Sabha seats in the just concluded general elections.