Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'TMC Has No Credibility to Fight Fascism': CPI(M) Snubs Mamata's Overtures to Join Hands Against BJP

In a terse response to Banerjee’s overtures, senior CPM leader and former MP Mohd Salim said the TMC has lost the moral right to give a call for collective fight.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'TMC Has No Credibility to Fight Fascism': CPI(M) Snubs Mamata's Overtures to Join Hands Against BJP
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Ruling out any truck with the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Communist Party of India Marxist said chief minister Mamata Banerjee does not have “any credibility to fight fascism”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Banerjee had given a call to the Left and the Congress to build a joint front against the BJP in Bengal. Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said, “I have apprehensions that the BJP would change the Constitution of India. I think all of us, including the Left and Congress, should join hands to combat the BJP.”

This is for the first time that the Chief Minister openly sought to join hands with her once-arch rivals to defeat the bigger enemy at home.

In a terse response to Banerjee’s overtures, senior CPM leader and former MP Mohd Salim said the TMC has lost the moral right to give a call for collective fight.

“We can’t say about the Congress, but CPI(M) is under no compulsion of saving @MamataOfficial’s career. She has lost the moral right of even giving this call of fighting the BJP in Bengal. The TMC does not have any credibility to fight fascism.”

The Trinamool Congress has been plagued by desertions in its ranks after the BJP ratcheted up its attack on the ruling party post its victory in 18 Lok Sabha seats in the just concluded general elections.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram