TMC Hits Back at Amit Shah's Dynasty Jab, Says No One in Mamata's Family Wants to Become CM

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making "desperate attempts to make her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as the next Chief Minister of Bengal", the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lashed out at Shah by questioning the credentials of his son Jay Shah, who is secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Responding to Shah's claim that party chief Mamata Banerjee is doing "dynastic politics", the TMC on Saturday clarified that no one in her family is eager to become the next Chief Minister in West Bengal.

"Today, on behalf of my party, I would like to clarify that no one in Mamata Banerjee’s family is eager to become the next Chief Minister of Bengal. BJP is spreading lies about TMC that Didi believes in ‘dynastic politics’," said TMC spokesperson and MP Kalyan Banerjee, while addressing a press conference here.

Stepping up his attack on both Amit Shah and Suvendu Adhikari, Kalyan said, "I would like to question Amit Shah (after he became the Home Minister) who is questioning our intention...what magic formula and credential his son Mr Jay Shah had that he became BCCI secretary out of nowhere? Don’t you think this is related to dynastic politics? Suvendu Adhikari who gave a big lecture today should explain how many posts he used to hold when he was in TMC. He was greedy for post and position and that is why he joined BJP." Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned from the Trinamool Congress earlier this week, has joined the BJP today in the presence of Amit Shah during a rally in Midnapore.

Exuding confidence of winning over 200 seats in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, the TMC spokesperson further said, "Today, we are accepting BJP’s challenge and I promise you that BJP will not get more than 50 seats and TMC will form the government with more than 200 seats. Amit Shah visited Bengal again carrying his baggage of lies. People will give befitting reply to his continued attempt to defame and insult Bengal. The people of Bengal are ready to fight the battle. The people of Bengal will accept the challenge."

The sharp reaction by TMC came hours after Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in Midnapore, alleged that Mamata Banerjee has failed to fulfil the expectation of the people. "People’s expectations towards her (Mamata Banerjee) have now turned in to their anger due to bad governance. The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can only ensure good governance in Bengal. Our target is to ensure good governance and development in West Bengal and on other side Didi’s (Mamata) target is to make her ‘bhatija’ (nephew) as the next chief minister of the state. Now the people of Bengal have to decide what they want," Shah said.